Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.72 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of IDACORP worth $84,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 18.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

