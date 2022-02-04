Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.06 Million Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of GAP worth $85,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GAP by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.