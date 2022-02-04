Geode Capital Management LLC Has $91.53 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Encompass Health worth $91,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.47 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.