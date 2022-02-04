Geode Capital Management LLC Has $91.82 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Popular worth $91,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Popular by 124.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Popular by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Popular by 20.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.