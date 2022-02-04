Geode Capital Management LLC Has $92.43 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of AutoNation worth $92,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $107.36 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

