Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.31 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Novanta worth $94,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

