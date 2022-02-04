Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,187,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
