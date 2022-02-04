Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,187,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.