Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 127,093 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of BOX worth $84,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

