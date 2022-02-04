Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 169,534 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Envista worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

