Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,145 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Encompass Health worth $91,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

