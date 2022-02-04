Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 359,662 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of OneMain worth $93,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in OneMain by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 251,513 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in OneMain by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

