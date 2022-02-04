Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $85,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after acquiring an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $160.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

