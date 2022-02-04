Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Toll Brothers worth $93,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 557,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

