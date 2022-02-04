Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Euronet Worldwide worth $83,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $137.47 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.