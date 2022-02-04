Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,386 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of HealthEquity worth $91,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -753.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

