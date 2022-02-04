Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $86,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of RHP opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

