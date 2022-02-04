Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 154,197 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Essent Group worth $85,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

