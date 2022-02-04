Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,829 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $83,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

