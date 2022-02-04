Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,438 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $85,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.