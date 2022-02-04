Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of US Foods worth $91,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

USFD opened at $35.59 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 237.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

