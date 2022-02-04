Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $83,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.68 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

