GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.