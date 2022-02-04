Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 9.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 529,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,970,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

