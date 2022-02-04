Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

