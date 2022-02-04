Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Gitlab stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,352. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

