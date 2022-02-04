Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given New CHF 4,050 Price Target at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $80.94. 35,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

