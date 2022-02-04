Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. 843,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.