Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.85

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.50. Glencore shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 8,357 shares changing hands.

GLCNF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

