Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.95. Glencore shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 289,633 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

