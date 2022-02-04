Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

