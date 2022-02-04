Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 21 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 million and a PE ratio of 37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.95.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

