Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 11,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

