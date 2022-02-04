Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

BUG stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

