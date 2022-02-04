Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.95 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.