GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $232,650.11 and approximately $81.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

