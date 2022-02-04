Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $67.58 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

