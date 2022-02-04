Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) vs. Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Critical Contrast

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.27 -$409.09 million ($4.09) -3.48

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific.

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific -5.36% -68.77% -6.72%

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

