GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

