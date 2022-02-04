GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 128,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. 266,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $442.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

