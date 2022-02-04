GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $347.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

