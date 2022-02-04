GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.48. 15,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,608. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

