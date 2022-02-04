Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $595.64 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $319.37 or 0.00786089 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $595.64 million and $9.54 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

