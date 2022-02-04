Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.66.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

