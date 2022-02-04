Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.42. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 11,439 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,899,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

