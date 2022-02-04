Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,111.13

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 568.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $13,111.13 and approximately $30.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 558.9% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

