Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 579,034 shares traded.
GSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Standard Ventures currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.47.
The firm has a market cap of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.