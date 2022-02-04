Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 579,034 shares traded.

GSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Standard Ventures currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.