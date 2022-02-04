Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.52% of Golden Entertainment worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

