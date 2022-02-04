GoldFund (GFUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $255,381.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund



