Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 170,906 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.