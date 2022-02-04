Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 472,690 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Associated Banc worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Associated Banc by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 437,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $734,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

